Ab-Soul Enlists JasonMartin And Thirsty P For Thumping "All That" Single

Soulo does not miss.

Ab-Soul is not playing around. The rapper earned some of the best reviews of his career for this 2022 comeback album Herbert, and he's running it back. Soul Burger is going to drop in November, and the rapper is not playing around when it comes to the promo singles. "Squeeze 1st 2" was a smooth and jazzy showcase for the rapper's lyrical dense skillset. "All That," the rapper's second offering, is a hard hitting switch-up. Ab-Soul taps fellow California emcees JasonMartin and Thirsty P for a slick offering that proves he's far from a one trick pony.

Ab-Soul has been derided by some fans for being too heady with his music. "All That" proves that Soul Burger will not run into this problem. The instrumental is simple, snappy, and helps to anchor his tricky wordplay and turns of phrase. He flips the title of the song to refer to the classic Nickelodeon show All That and cast members Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. JasonMartin and Thirsty P do their thing on the back end of the song. It's fun to hear Ab-Soul branch out and work with different artists outside of the TDE camp. We can't wait to hear how this newfound versatility translates to a full album.

Ab-Soul Delivers A Menacing West Coast Banger

Quotable Lyrics:

Comme des garcons converse on my feet
Yeah, I just ate b*tch
Bon appetit, young refugee, are you ready for it
We be to rap what key be to lock

