Ab-Soul Slices And Dices His "On The Radar" Freestyle Ahead Of "Soul Burger"

Will TDE have another hit record on their hands this weekend?

Ab-Soul is just two full days away from releasing his sixth LP titled Soul Burger. The project will carry 15 songs and will arrive on November 8 to be exact. The feature list is one to behold as well with Vince Staples, fellow TDE signee Doechii, Ty Dolla $ign, JID, and Lupe Fiasco, leading the way. Those are just a few of them though, so prepare yourself for sure. The 2013 XXL Freshman will be following up his comeback album HERBERT from 2022, which came after a six-year drought. Overall, TDE has been having an unbelievable year with the aforementioned Doechii, ScHoolboy Q, Zacari, and SiR also delivering some memorable releases.

It's going to difficult for Ab-Soul due to the sheer artistry of those projects. But he's definitely got more than enough talent in the tank to compete with his counterparts. The singles have been highly desirable with "Crazier" probably being our favorite out of the bunch. They are all a great refresher of what Soul brings to the table, so we are incredibly pumped for what's possibly in store. Speaking of staying ready, the veteran MC has been popping up on a couple of freestyles lately.

Ab-Soul Has Fans Amped For His Next Album

One of his most recent came in the form of his respective verse on second-ever XXL's Cypher Lab. Him, A$AP Ferg, and Sauce Walka all brought their A game and also talked about the lack of respect for lyricism in hip-hop. The latter is something that Ab-Soul has in great supply, and he displayed that on his first "On The Radar" freestyle. He makes light work of JAY-Z's "Squeeze 1st," which he perhaps selected on purpose. He raps over an interpolation of that instrumental on the lead single for Soul Burger, "Squeeze 1St 2." The lyrics are much different on this off-the-dome performance as he namedrops the album, Doechii's new mixtape, and labels himself as "Marshall Mathers with melanin." Check out the fire appearance above.