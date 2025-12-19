Kendrick Lamar Suggests He's Dropping Soon And Fans Can't Believe It

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Dropping Soon Fans Cant Believe It Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar, shown here at 2023 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., is a 17-time Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner. © Jamar Coach / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The recent link-up between Kendrick Lamar and fellow Compton artist Chef Boy at the TDE Christmas event has sent fans into overdrive.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently surprised fans with a "30 For 30" rendition at the 12th annual Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas event. But the celebration from the TDE roster also sparked new music theories regarding the Compton lyricist, and fans can't wait to see if they come true.

The reason why folks are looking forward to new Kendrick in 2026 is because of a conversation he had with fellow Compton artist Chef Boy at the TDE Christmas party. "You going crazy!" K.Dot told the up-and-coming MC, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "We got one coming, it's nothing. Say less."

Of course, this doesn't mean much in an explicit sense, but that never stopped the rumor mill before. The most generous interpretation here is that Lamar is cooking up a new album of some sorts for next year. This follows other rumors concerning his movie with the South Park creators, more potential tour dates in 2026, and a whole lot of other unconfirmed or limbo-state speculation.

On the other hand, the more likely explanation is that Kendrick Lamar wants to make a song with Chef Boy. Whether it's just a feature or new solo music, fans are nonetheless very excited.

Read More: Timothée Chalamet's Thoughts On His Kendrick Lamar Interview Spark Controversy

Who Is Chef Boy?

What's more is that this is also a chance for fans of the GNX artist to get into Chef Boy's music. He's a rising rapper out of Compton who hit it big this year with the track "Gang Gang" featuring YS, Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3, Rosecrans HopOut, and PHOPHO8IGHT. With a massive cosign now under his belt, we expect his 2026 to be even better.

Elsewhere, this follows Kendrick Lamar's more casual pop-outs, such as a reported low-key public appearance at a USC basketball game. Even with small moments like these, fans go wild with theories. So take this conversation with Chef Boy with a huge grain of salt.

After all, it wasn't that long ago that DAMN. waited five years for the follow-up Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. With Kendrick Lamar recently closing out his tour, it seems like his 2026 is a nearly fully blank slate. Let's see what he does...

Read More: Trippie Redd Post Raises Eyebrows After Coi Leray’s Bahamas Date Goes Viral

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Kendrick Lamar Grammys Submissions 2026 Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Official Grammys Submissions For 2026 Revealed 6.3K
Kendrick Lamar Movie South Park Creators Delayed Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Movie With "South Park" Creators Delayed Indefinitely 2.2K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Turns Fans Up In Mexico City As South American Leg Of The "GNX" Tour Begins 1.9K
Comments 0