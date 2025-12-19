Kendrick Lamar Suggests He's Dropping Soon And Fans Can't Believe It

Kendrick Lamar and SZA recently surprised fans with a "30 For 30" rendition at the 12th annual Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas event. But the celebration from the TDE roster also sparked new music theories regarding the Compton lyricist, and fans can't wait to see if they come true.

The reason why folks are looking forward to new Kendrick in 2026 is because of a conversation he had with fellow Compton artist Chef Boy at the TDE Christmas party. "You going crazy!" K.Dot told the up-and-coming MC, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "We got one coming, it's nothing. Say less."

Of course, this doesn't mean much in an explicit sense, but that never stopped the rumor mill before. The most generous interpretation here is that Lamar is cooking up a new album of some sorts for next year. This follows other rumors concerning his movie with the South Park creators, more potential tour dates in 2026, and a whole lot of other unconfirmed or limbo-state speculation.

On the other hand, the more likely explanation is that Kendrick Lamar wants to make a song with Chef Boy. Whether it's just a feature or new solo music, fans are nonetheless very excited.

Who Is Chef Boy?

What's more is that this is also a chance for fans of the GNX artist to get into Chef Boy's music. He's a rising rapper out of Compton who hit it big this year with the track "Gang Gang" featuring YS, Kendrick affiliate Hitta J3, Rosecrans HopOut, and PHOPHO8IGHT. With a massive cosign now under his belt, we expect his 2026 to be even better.

Elsewhere, this follows Kendrick Lamar's more casual pop-outs, such as a reported low-key public appearance at a USC basketball game. Even with small moments like these, fans go wild with theories. So take this conversation with Chef Boy with a huge grain of salt.