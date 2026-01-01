Kendrick Lamar Sounds Rejuvenated On Fun New Snippet Shared By Sounwave

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 287 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Rejuvenated New Snippet Sounwave Hip Hop News
Feb 15, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 58th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Sounwave actually shared more behind the scenes footage from Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" era, although we hope this snippet finds another home.

We have no idea when Kendrick Lamar is dropping more new music. Nor do we expect to have new music anytime soon. That being said, it seems like the GNX era was so significant that he has plenty of material to work on for the future, according to his main producer Sounwave.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he recently posted a video of him with fellow producer Jack Antonoff as they were working on the album. In it, Antonoff played the TDE affiliate two distinct snippets of unreleased K.Dot music, and asked for Sounwave's input on the production side of things. The clip features a sample of The Jones Girls' "Nights Over Egypt."

When it comes to the sound of these new snippets, the first is quite lively, funky, and speedy. It features Kendrick rapping in his calm, casual tone with a bouncy flow, which contrasts a lot with the second snippet. This one is slower, still funky, but much more hazy by comparison. It's unclear if Lamar himself is the high-pitched voice on the track. Either way, it got a lot of fans excited for 2026, and we'll see if something actually manifests...

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Suggests He's Dropping Soon And Fans Can't Believe It

Kendrick Lamar Snippet

While we have not gotten many new snippets from the Comtpon lyricist in the aftermath of GNX, he's been understandably busy. There's still a huge demand for more from Kendrick, especially given how much he usually takes in between albums. Fans hope they won't have to wait long, but at least they had his tour and feature verses to enjoy in 2025, on top of the big Grammys and Super Bowl moments.

Still, folks are tired of Kendrick Lamar's beef with his rival Drake. Maybe that's best for these new snippets, which didn't make the cut of West Coast bangers but might fit better on a more loose and earthy release.

Elsewhere, Sounwave's made more revelations about Kendrick Lamar's GNX. "The beginning of it was throwing paint on the wall,” he told Variety. "And it started to form this massive funky West groove that we love because [Kendrick and I are] from Compton. I realized the people who we should bring in to push it even further. I was fortunate to have friends who are very talented."

Read More: J. Cole Allegedly Had To Re-Record The Entire "Fall Off" Because Of Drake & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Fans Believe Kendrick Lamar Has Another Album Coming And Here's Why 13.1K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Sounwave Reveals Kendrick Lamar Started ‘GNX’ Right After ‘Mr. Morale’ And Recorded Up To 100 Songs 3.7K
Kendrick Lamar GNX Outsell Drake $$$4U Billboard Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX” Still Projected To Outsell Drake’s “$$$4U” On Next Billboard Chart 3.3K
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Kendrick Lamar Causes Huge Debate Over New Album "GNX" Doing Big Numbers 26.7K
Comments 2