Kendrick Lamar Sounds Rejuvenated On Fun New Snippet Shared By Sounwave

We have no idea when Kendrick Lamar is dropping more new music. Nor do we expect to have new music anytime soon. That being said, it seems like the GNX era was so significant that he has plenty of material to work on for the future, according to his main producer Sounwave.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he recently posted a video of him with fellow producer Jack Antonoff as they were working on the album. In it, Antonoff played the TDE affiliate two distinct snippets of unreleased K.Dot music, and asked for Sounwave's input on the production side of things. The clip features a sample of The Jones Girls' "Nights Over Egypt."

When it comes to the sound of these new snippets, the first is quite lively, funky, and speedy. It features Kendrick rapping in his calm, casual tone with a bouncy flow, which contrasts a lot with the second snippet. This one is slower, still funky, but much more hazy by comparison. It's unclear if Lamar himself is the high-pitched voice on the track. Either way, it got a lot of fans excited for 2026, and we'll see if something actually manifests...

Kendrick Lamar Snippet

While we have not gotten many new snippets from the Comtpon lyricist in the aftermath of GNX, he's been understandably busy. There's still a huge demand for more from Kendrick, especially given how much he usually takes in between albums. Fans hope they won't have to wait long, but at least they had his tour and feature verses to enjoy in 2025, on top of the big Grammys and Super Bowl moments.

Still, folks are tired of Kendrick Lamar's beef with his rival Drake. Maybe that's best for these new snippets, which didn't make the cut of West Coast bangers but might fit better on a more loose and earthy release.