It goes without saying that a lot of hard work and dedication go into Kendrick Lamar's albums, and recently, one of his main producers decided to give fans a look behind the scenes. Sounwave took to his Instagram Story to share some clips of the Compton rapper working on GNX, per Victor Baez on X. In one of the clips, he's seen in the booth recording "Man At The Garden." In another, Kamasi Washington is seen composing for "TV Off."

This wasn't all Sounwave had to share, however. He also recently posted a clip of himself and Jack Antonoff working on the album. In it, Antonoff plays him a couple of snippets of Kendrick's unreleased music and asks for his input.

For now, it remains unclear whether or not fans have new Kendrick to look forward to in 2026. Just a couple of weeks ago, however, he and SZA surprised fans with a performance of "30 For 30" at the 12th annual Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas event. At the event, he also spoke to another rapper from his neck of the woods, Chef Boy.

Will Kendrick Lamar Drop An Album In 2026?

"You going crazy!" he told him at the time. "We got one coming, it's nothing. Say less." This prompted social media users to go nuts with all kinds of theories about what he could have meant. Some even think Kendrick's remarks mean he plans to drop a new album sometime in 2026. This, of course, is unconfirmed.

His supporters still have plenty of celebrating to do, though. Billboard recently reported that Kendrick and SZA's "Grand National" tour was the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025. Between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025, the duo managed to rake in a staggering $369.6 million worldwide.