Kendrick Lamar Scores Five Nominations At The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar 2026 iHeartRadio Music News
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kendrick Lamar during a press conference for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Media Center. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is in the running for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kendrick Lamar has found no shortage of success in recent years, and it looks like 2026 will be no different. Today (January 8), nominees for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards were announced, and he's in the running for several awards. He's nominated for Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. He and SZA's GNX track "luther" is also competing for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Hip-Hop Song of the Year. He's going up against the likes of Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, and more.

News of Kendrick's nominations comes just days after it was reported that GNX was Spotify's most-streamed rap album of 2025. Runner-ups include Playboi Carti's MUSIC, Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA, and Kanye West's Graduation, among others. Kendrick's rival, Drake, secured the title of Spotify's most-streamed rapper of 2025.

Kendrick and SZA also had the highest-grossing rap tour of the year, as their "Grand National" trek raked in an impressive $369.6M worldwide.

Read More: Young Threat, A Feature On Kendrick Lamar's "GNX," Was Hit With Murder Charges

When Will Kendrick Lamar Drop A New Album?

Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia: The World Tour" came in second place for bringing in $174.5 million. Nelly's "Where The Party At Tour," Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus Tour," NBA YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again Tour," $uicideboy$'s "Grey Day Tour," and more also made the top ten.

Of course, all of this talk about Kendrick's success has led fans to wonder exactly when they can expect to hear new music from the Compton performer. While that remains a mystery for the time being, he did at least appear to hint at something coming soon at the 12th annual Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas event last month.

He spotted Chef Boy at the event, and they had a conversation that resulted in rampant collab rumors. "You going crazy!" he told the up-and-coming artist. "We got one coming, it's nothing. Say less." Some social media users even theorize that Kendrick might be cooking up a new full-length album, though this is unconfirmed.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Wears Nike Air Sock Racer Ultra Flyknit At Barbershop

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar "GNX" Footage Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Works On “GNX” In Never-Before-Seen Footage Shared By Sounwave
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA Finish 2025 With The Highest Grossing Rap Tour Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar Dropping Soon Fans Cant Believe It Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Suggests He's Dropping Soon And Fans Can't Believe It
Kendrick Lamar Sales Milestone 2025 Rap Album Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Hits Massive Sales Milestone Despite Not Dropping In 2025
Comments 0