LSU Dance Team Goes Viral For Electric Kendrick Lamar-Inspired Routine

BY Caroline Fisher
LSU Dance Team Kendrick Lamar
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LSU's Tiger Girls scored second place at a national competition thanks to their hip-hop routine set to a medley of Kendrick Lamar's hits.

Recently, Kendrick Lamar inspired a Louisiana State University (LSU) Tiger Girls hip-hop routine, and the results went incredibly viral. The team performed at the 2026 UDA College and Dance Team National Championships over the weekend, securing second place in both Hip Hop and Jazz categories. To celebrate the exciting news, LSU's official Instagram account shared a video of the routine, set to a medley of some of Kendrick's biggest hits.

“Second place in Hip Hop and Jazz, with the highest Jazz placement in program history," they captioned the post. "Thank you @lsutigergirls for the iconic performances and unforgettable moments. Geaux Tigers!”

Viewers are flooding the team with words of support, making it clear that their hard work did not go unnoticed. "lsu using the kendrick lamar super bowl for their routine this year was BOLD. definitely making a statement, stand on it!!!," one Twitter/X user writes. "Holy sh*t LSU’s girls hip hop dance was a Kendrick Lamar mashup & it was SO good!," another says.

Kendrick Lamar 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kendrick has some celebrating of his own to do these days, too. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he's in the running for five awards at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This includes both Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. He and SZA's GNX track "luther" is also nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Hip-Hop Song of the Year. He'll be competing with a slew of heavy hitters like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.

Shortly before the nominees were announced, the Compton hitmaker's album GNX was also named Spotify's most-streamed rap album of 2025. Runner-ups include Playboi Carti's MUSIC, Tyler The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA, and Kanye West's Graduation, among others.

Kendrick's "Grand National" tour with SZA has also made headlines in recent weeks, as it was the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025. Reportedly, it managed to rake in a staggering $369.6M worldwide.

