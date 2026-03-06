Shaq is grossing out and upsetting folks online after getting quite handsy with the tallest model in the world. A clip of him meeting Ekaterina Lisina is going viral as mere seconds after posing for a picture, the former NBA player grabs her waist and then proceeds to kiss her on the cheek for a good long while.

Lisina was visibly nervous to meet him and tried to calm herself down. It seems Shaq thought a good way to help out with her anxiety was to go all out. But Lisina wasn't weirded out and instead laid her head on his shoulder and then hugged him afterwards.

Complex caught wind of several reactions on X, and most people are unsure as to why Shaq behaves this way around women. "His freaky a*s already making plays," one person commented underneath FearBuck's post.

"Shaq gotta be top 3 horniest n**** alive," another half-jokes. "Shaq always tryna hit some shii," another echoes. A fourth replies, "Can Shaq be around a woman without being weird asf bro."

Others took less offense to the situation, claiming that if they had kids, they would be sports superstars. For those wondering, Shaq is 7'1" while Lisina stands at 6'9". Ironically, the Russian model actually had a basketball career before switching professions.

She competed in the 2008 Summer Olympics as a member of the Russian National Team. Her squad did very well, winning bronze. But the now 38-year-old decided to hang it up in 2014.

Is Shaq Married?

But as for Shaq and his encounters with women, this is not the first time he's ruffled feathers. In October 2024, for example, he made some incredibly uncomfortable and suggestive remarks towards fellow LSU alumna, Angel Reese.

While on her podcast, he suggested that she should dunk in really tiny shorts to increase WNBA jersey sales.

Additionally, he was in hot water just last year after taking a photo with OnlyFans model and influencer Sophie Rain sitting on his lap. He was in attendance as a DJ for her 21st birthday party but the picture started dating rumors which Shaq profusely shut down.