Shaq Gets Dragged For His Creepy Comments Towards Angel Reese

Not the best look for Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal was the most recent guest on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, and it led to a pretty awkward moment to witness during their discussion. At one point, Shaq starts to talk about Angel's shorts that she wore for a Wild 'N Out event, and suggested that she should dunk in them to sell more T-shirts. The WNBA start was visibly uncomfortable about this sexualization, but Shaq didn't pick up on her body language and continued his remarks. This resulted in a lot of backlash and controversy on social media, with fans cringing at the exchange and calling out this seemingly creepy behavior.

Of course, maybe this is all just out of context and fans are making a fuss about nothing too serious. Perhaps Angel Reese and Shaquille O'Neal laughed about it afterwards, but from what you can see in the video below, it wasn't a topic she really wanted to discuss at all. After all, Reese has enough on her plate to deal with on the gossip train without another antic-heavy headline to add to the pile. She recently commented on how her WNBA salary allegedly doesn't even cover her rent.

This prompted Cam'ron to give Angel Reese some advice on this matter on his It Is What It Is show, albeit after joking about her remarks at first. "I'm having fun a little but seriously, make sure that you stay on top of all that because you're young, you're pretty, you have a lot going on," he shared. "Outside of the WNBA I'm pretty sure you have a lot of money coming in endorsements. Don't take it for granted and don't sit here and think that it's going to last forever because you're still young, you have a lot of time. Make sure you watch your money."