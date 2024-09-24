Angel Reese Steals The Show By Singing With Usher At His Los Angeles Concert

Angel Reese seemed to be enjoying her trip to the West Coast.

Angel Reese sang along with Usher to his hit song, "There Goes My Baby," during his concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night. In a clip caught by TMZ, Usher goes over to the WNBA star's table and begins serenading her. At one point, he lets her sing into the mic and the crowd erupts in applause.

Usher ended up posting the clip on Instagram, which prompted Reese to reshare it on her Story. She added in the caption: "Look at my struggling to sing" with laughing emojis. It's one of several posts Reese made about her stop in Los Angeles over the weekend. She also attended an L.A. Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers as well as Jordyn Woods' birthday party.

Usher Performs On His "Past Present Future Tour"

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (Exclusive Coverage) (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image was created using a star filter) Usher performs onstage during the USHER: Past Present Future Tour at Intuit Dome on September 21, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Prior to Usher's performance, he faced scrutiny on social media over the weekend after all of the posts from his X (formerly Twitter) account were deleted. He explained afterward that he had simply been hacked. "Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! [laughing emojis] See you tonight at Intuit Dome," he wrote. Fans had quickly begun to theorize that he was trying to hide his relationship with Diddy after authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul on allegations of sex trafficking, last week. Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

