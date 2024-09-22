Usher Scrutinized For Diddy Relationship After Mysteriously Deleting All His Twitter Posts

Does this actually have something to do with the Diddy scandal or are folks just quick to jump down Usher's throat?

Usher has fallen under a lot of social media scrutiny over the past few months due to his connection to Diddy, as they had a collaborative relationship from very early in the former's career. Given the Bad Boy mogul's current incarceration and federal indictment against him, many raised their eyebrows at a recent social media development. Moreover, the R&B star or someone from his team seemingly wiped all of his Twitter posts from his page, leading to many theories that this has something to do with Sean Combs' scandal. However, there's nothing explicitly hinting at that or suggesting it either in the legal space or online, so we'll have to see if he elaborates on his social media pages.

Still, some highlighted posts remain at press time, including tour announcements, ticket sales, some NFT stuff apparently, and a Twitter Spaces post from earlier this month. On the other hand, Usher's Twitter account says that it still has 7,112 posts as of writing this article, but none of them are visible. This is all very odd and unexplainable, so hopefully someone sheds more light on the situation, whether it's the Super Bowl halftime performer himself or his team.

Usher Seemingly Deletes All His Twitter Posts

For those unaware, Usher's name is rumored to have been redacted in one of the first lawsuits against Diddy, and this caused their entire relationship to fall further into question. "I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it," he said back in 2016 about living with the Bad Boy mogul when he was just 13. "It was pretty wild. It was crazy. They called me Baby Boo. He wasn’t disciplinary, he was letting me be a young man. He was always a family member from afar, so I never felt a disconnection. I will always look at him like a brother." The singer also stated that he would in no way allow his children to go through the same experience.

Meanwhile, Katt Williams is the latest celebrity to react to the Diddy arrest. He believes that the executive will end up snitching on everybody. A lot of people are very curious about this possibility, as part of what makes this scandal so horrifying is just how large the scope of celebrity influence is and how many people this situation seemingly affected and continues to affect. As such, whenever someone like Usher does anything mysterious, folks can't help but tie it back to this controversy.