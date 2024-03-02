Usher Speaks On “Crazy”  Experience Living With Diddy At 13 In Resurfaced Clip

Usher recalled the “wild” experience of living with Diddy at 13 years old for the Bad Boy mogul’s Puffy Flavor Camp during an interview with Howard Stern back in 2016. The interview is resurfacing amid rumors that Diddy was engaged in a sexual relationship with the singer. The allegations stem from Rodney Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of sexual assault. The filing mentions Diddy bragging about a sexual relationship with a singer who performed at the Super Bowl and who hosted a successful Las Vegas residency.

“I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it,” Usher said. “It was pretty wild. It was crazy.” He added that he felt like a little brother at the time. “They called me Baby Boo,” he recalled. Further speaking on their relationship, he added: “He wasn’t disciplinary. He was letting me be a young man.” Usher went on to describe him as family. “He was always a family member from afar, so I never felt a disconnection,” he said. “I will always look at him like a brother.” As for whether he would send his kids to Puffy Flavor Camp, however, Usher clarified: “Hell no!”

Usher & Diddy Pose Together At The Shrine Auditorium

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 01: Singer Usher and rapper/producer Sean "P. Diddy" Combs pose backstage during the VH1 Big in 04 at the Shrine Auditorium on December 1, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Fans had plenty of reactions to the clip when The Neighborhood Talk shared it on Instagram. “Need to be side eyeing usher parents for letting him stay with this grown man at 13,” one user commented. Another added: “I feel like he has trauma that he will never speak on. Smh.” Check out Usher’s full comments on Diddy below.

Usher Reflects On Diddy Relationship

Usher isn’t the only artist dealing with fallout from the lawsuit. Fans also think it alludes to Meek Mill sleeping with Diddy as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

