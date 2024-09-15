Usher Has One Piece Of Advice For Kendrick Lamar And His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher says Kendrick Lamar needs to play the hits.

Usher discussed the NFL's announcement that Kendrick Lamar will be performing at Super Bowl LIX duirng an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Friday. In doing so, he shared some advice for Lamar, having just headlined the event himself, earlier this year.

"Everybody has this fifteen minutes of fame idea, but it's really your fifteen minutes of fame. You have to play hits. You've got to get right to it," he said. From there, Kelly Ripa suggested that Usher attempt to help Drake and Lamar end their beef. "I want no part of that. I'm sorry," Usher said. "Let's just say, it's been a great experience to say that I could play the Super Bowl. I understand how much pressure comes with it and I wouldn't wish it on anybody. But I would wish it on you if you've had the career."

Usher Performs At Super Bowl LVIII With Alicia Keys

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

During Usher's Super Bowl performance, he brought out several stars including Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris, and H.E.R. Lamar's plans for his show are unclear, but at his highly popular The Pop Out event in Los Angeles, he welcomed several West Coast icons to the stage. He also performed his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" several times over for a viral conclusion to the concert.

Usher Speaks On Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Announcement