USHER Gives Big Sean His Blessing To Sample His Work In Wholesome Resurfaced Clip

Sean pulled from this classic cut off of "Confessions".

Did you expect Big Sean to be sampling an USHER song at any point? To be honest, we didn't. But he did just that on his new album, Better Me Than You. It occurs on the album's attempt at a catchy hit with "Who You Are (Superstar)", which is track five. It's not such an obvious sample, but when you play the songs back-to-back, you can hear it a little more clearly. That USHER track we are referring to is "Superstar" off of one of the singer's most successful records to date, Confessions.

However, instead of just getting clearance through other means, Sean decided to go right to the source to get his blessing. The Neighborhood Watch reshared the clip of USHER and the Detroit MC vibing to the demo from the latter's IG account that centers around his website. With there currently being a lot of bitterness between artists in the industry, it's nice to see two respective stars giving each other love like this. USHER was all in for Sean's sample flip, as you can see in the video below.

Big Sean & USHER Need To Link Up Now

Sean gave some extra context to the post, revealing that "Who You Are (Superstar)" had been in the works for a little bit. "This was like a year ago when the song was just the demo. I had to make sure it was appropriate to sample such a classic 🔥", he said. Hopefully with this now out there, maybe we could get a collaboration between them?