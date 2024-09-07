Big Sean Reveals Plans To Reunite With Jhene Aiko For New TWENTY88 Album

Sean Don is really in the zone right now.

Big Sean is on a creative roll. The rapper has finally dropped his anticipated comeback album, Better Me Than You, and he has even more music on the way. He previously alluded to new music during an IG Live session, but he confirmed it during a recent interview with Complex. Not only is Sean working on another full length project, but he's doing so with the mother of his child, Jhene Aiko. The two artists have a long history of working together, and they've may be considering a sequel to their 2016 joint album.

Big Sean has not slowed down one bit since the release of the aforementioned Better Me Than You. If anything, the rapper has hit the gas and decided to put even more work in. He told Complex that he has plans to reunite TWENTY88 for a new album in the near future. "I’ve been looking at [the album] as a living, breathing being because I decided to put it out this week," he told the outlet. "I was going to keep holding onto it."

Big Sean Has Been Working With Alchemist For Years

Big Sean's recording process has been somewhat scattered. Still, he told the outlet that he wants to make sure they end up in the right place. For example, he pointed to a Nicki Minaj collab as a track that would fit better on a TWENTY88 album. "One of the Twenty88 songs," the rapper noted. "I was like, 'Oh, it kind of fits better on the album,' but it wasn’t all the way done yet." The album sales for Better Me Than You have not been spectacular. That said, we're excited to see what Sean has in store regardless.

Big Sean also has plans for a joint album with The Alchemist. They worked together on a standout cut for Larry June's The Great Escape, and Alc produced the song "Together Forever" on the new Sean album. Fans may have anticipated more Alchemist beats on Better Me Than You, but it seems Big Sean was saving them. "That’s part of a side quest I’m doing with Alchemist that me and him been locked in on," the rapper revealed. "So, excited about that." He then confirmed that a full length album between him and The Alchemist is in the works. "That’s a project that me and Alchemist are working on together," he explained. "So that’s why that part is not on the album."