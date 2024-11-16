Jhene Aiko Breaks Silence On Big Sean Engagement Rumors

A pink glow from the stage lights covers Big Sean and Jhene Aiko during their performance on the Grande Stage during the Mo Pop Festival 2022 at Hart Plaza on Sunday, July 31, 2022. David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The singer cleared the air via IG.

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are one of the most low key celebrity couples of their generation. Both have amassed incredible success in the music industry, while at the same maintaining a private life with their son. It's an ideal set up. That said, Aiko and Sean are still prone to gossip. The former was recently seen stepping out with a ring on her finger, which led to widespread speculation about her romantic status. It was suspected that Big Sean had proposed to the singer. Jhene Aiko decided to hop on Twitter to clarify what was going on, though.

A fan posted a TikTok of Jhene Aiko and Big Sean out on the town. A ring can clearly be spotted on her hand, which delighted fans. "Bullying works," the fan wrote above the TikTok. The singer commented in a matter of minutes, however, to clarify the backstory of the ring. "The ring is from my stylist," she stated. "It only fit on that finger. The more you know." Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have been dating for eight years, which has led many fans to question why they aren't already married. Sean actually spoke on the matter during the promotion of his last album, Better Me Than You.

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Have Dated For 8 Years

The rapper gave fans a glimpse into his personal life during Charlamagne tha God's Out of Context podcast. Big Sean was asked whether he and Jhene Aiko had secretly tied the knot under fans' noses, but he made it clear that no such conspiracy exists. "[No] secret industry marriage," Sean explained to fans. He did, however, provide some context as to the current state of his relationship with Aiko. "It's a little personal, you know what I mean," he admitted. "But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all."

He assured the fans that he wants to marry Jhene Aiko, but that he's not ready to take that step in his life. "I don't like putting our personal business out there like that," he added. "But there's a lot of work that needs to be done." Big Sean is, however, ready to collaborate with the mother of his child again. He told Complex that he wants to reunite with Jhene Aiko for a second TWENTY88 album. The first album dropped in 2016, and was warmly received by fans and critics.

