Big Sean Reveals Why He & Jhene Aiko Aren't Ready For Marriage Just Yet

Big Sean has confirmed that the two weren't secretly married.

Big Sean says he and Jhene Aiko aren't quite ready for marriage and the two, who have been dating since 2016 and share one child, still need time to work through things. He discussed their relationship while speaking with Charlamagne Tha God for the premiere of his latest podcast, Out of Context, on Friday.

The conversation began with Charlamagne bringing up rumors that the two were secretly married. "No, no, there has not been a secret industry marriage," Sean responded. "It's a little personal, you know what I mean? But just like to be real with you, just like any people who have dealt with love, we've had our ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? And I think it's still finding the right navigation through it all." He added: "I feel like a lot of people get the idea of like, 'Oh, you have to get married.' But then it's like, to me, that's almost a fear-based way of thinking, too. Because then people be getting divorced. The divorce rate so f**king high."

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Attend The Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Jhené Aiko and Big. Sean attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Los Angeles. Convention Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

From there, Sean explained that marriage is definitely still on the table at some point, but "there's a lot of work that needs to be done." He explained: "I can only speak for myself that there needs to be like more work done so we could keep going. Because there's a lot of focus on our family. There's a lot of focus on careers and everything. And that is something that I feel like has not been the main focus."

Big Sean Speaks With Charlamagne Tha God

Elsewhere in the conversation, Sean discussed his relationship with Kendrick Lamar, fatherhood, mental health, and more. Check out the full interview above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Big Sean and Jhene Aiko on HotNewHipHop.