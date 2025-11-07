This week has been a tumultuous one for Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and their fans. A report earlier this week from MediaTakeOut shared that the TWENTY88 duo had broken up after 10 years and a son. Folks were heartbroken over the news, especially with being seen as one of the ultimate power couples in music.

However, it sounds like there is no evidence to support these claims that they are through. Amid the ongoing narrative, a fan by the name of NatchezIndian on X asked Big Sean what the word is by tagging him in a tweet per Kurrco.

Per the Detroit rapper's response, it sounds like all is well with Jhene. "No, its pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation. Im sendin love to everyone tho [raising hands emoji sparkles emoji]," he replied.

His response also doubles as him denying the speculation that he's already moved on from his long-time girlfriend with someone else. Specifically, the user asked, "you broke up with the queen over a powdered donut my n****?

This stems from a video that's also surfaced following the breakup rumors.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Relationship Status

In the clip, which is from a N3on stream featuring Sexyy Red per Billboard, a white woman is standing closely to him. Aggregators and fans were quick to assume that Sean had already moved on. However, according to him, he has no idea who the person is.

"Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol. This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video," he wrote on X. "I dont know why the f*ck she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying-laughing face emoji]. But i dont even know this person at all."

Jhene Aiko has yet comment on the rampant chatter about their relationship status. For the time being, it seems that they are still an item and raising their soon-to-be three-year-old son, Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson, together.