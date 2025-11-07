Big Sean Seemingly Shuts Down Jhene Aiko Breakup Rumors

BY Zachary Horvath 127 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Big Sean performs before the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Reports that Big Sean and Jhene Aiko broke up began to circulate earlier this week. However, there's a chance its fake news.

This week has been a tumultuous one for Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and their fans. A report earlier this week from MediaTakeOut shared that the TWENTY88 duo had broken up after 10 years and a son. Folks were heartbroken over the news, especially with being seen as one of the ultimate power couples in music.

However, it sounds like there is no evidence to support these claims that they are through. Amid the ongoing narrative, a fan by the name of NatchezIndian on X asked Big Sean what the word is by tagging him in a tweet per Kurrco.

Per the Detroit rapper's response, it sounds like all is well with Jhene. "No, its pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation. Im sendin love to everyone tho [raising hands emoji sparkles emoji]," he replied.

His response also doubles as him denying the speculation that he's already moved on from his long-time girlfriend with someone else. Specifically, the user asked, "you broke up with the queen over a powdered donut my n****?

This stems from a video that's also surfaced following the breakup rumors.

Read More: Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar: Who Has The Better Sneaker Collabs?

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko Relationship Status

In the clip, which is from a N3on stream featuring Sexyy Red per Billboard, a white woman is standing closely to him. Aggregators and fans were quick to assume that Sean had already moved on. However, according to him, he has no idea who the person is.

"Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol. This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video," he wrote on X. "I dont know why the f*ck she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying-laughing face emoji]. But i dont even know this person at all."

Jhene Aiko has yet comment on the rampant chatter about their relationship status. For the time being, it seems that they are still an item and raising their soon-to-be three-year-old son, Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson, together.

The breakup rumors that did surface though mentioned how Sean allegedly didn't want marriage. That follows some previous comments the hitmaker about tying the knot with Jhene and why it's not the main focus (and maybe still isn't). "I can only speak for myself that there needs to be like more work done so we could keep going. Because there's a lot of focus on our family. There's a lot of focus on careers and everything. And that is something that I feel like has not been the main focus."

Read More: Desiigner's Tragic Downfall Is On The Verge Of Becoming An Epic Comeback Story

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
big-sean-rapper-summer-smash-2024-5 Gossip Big Sean Shuts Down Rumors Of A New Girlfriend Amid Alleged Jhene Aiko Split 639
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.8K
Big Sean_Aiko Relationships Jhené Aiko & Big Sean's Timeline Written Through Their Collabs 551
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Music Jhene Aiko Breaks Silence On Big Sean Engagement Rumors 4.2K
Comments 0