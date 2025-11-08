Jhene Aiko Finally Addresses Big Sean Breakup Rumors... Sort Of

Jhene Aiko Addresses Big Sean Breakup Rumors Hip Hop News
Jhene Aiko performs on the Grande Stage during the Mo Pop Festival 2022 at Hart Plaza on Sunday, July 31, 2022. © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Jhene Aiko didn't fully confirm the Big Sean split, she praised him as a partner and parent while also defending her ex, Dot Da Genius.

When Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were the subject of breakup rumors earlier this week, fans went into a frenzy. This firestorm grew more volatile thanks to various diverging narratives: rumors of Sean getting a new boo, speculation about Aiko cheating on her former partner Dot Da Genius for him, abuse allegations against Dot, and more. Finally, the singer cleared up at least part of this drama while making it clear that wherever she stands with the Sean Don is an amicable place.

More specifically, she hopped in the comments section of an Instagram post from The Shade Room on Saturday morning (November 8) to clear the air. "Me and Dot eloped in Vegas after a few months of dating while I was still grieving the death of my brother," Jhené Aiko wrote. "Dot did not abuse me and is not a bad guy. We had a short back and forth on Twitter that created rumors, but ultimately separated amicably due to the realization we were practically strangers who made an impulsive decision."

Then, she spoke on the breakup rumors, which Big Sean already expressed frustration with due to how fans attacked her. While Aiko didn't outright confirm or deny them, she did praise him as a friend, partner, and father to their son Noah, who turns three today (Saturday, November 8). Finally, she urged fans to focus their gossip energy on supporting humanitarian causes in their own personal lives and in countries like Palestine, Sudan, and the Congo.

Big Sean New Girlfriend

As for Big Sean's response to Jhené Aiko-adjacent rumors, he denied reports that he started dating someone else. The reports emerged based on a woman who appeared near him during a N3on stream, and he was quick to shut it down.

"Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol," the Detroit MC shared. "This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video. I dont know why the f**k she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying-laughing face emoji]. But i dont even know this person at all."

