Big Sean Shuts Down Rumors Of A New Girlfriend Amid Alleged Jhene Aiko Split

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko shared a ten-year-ish romance that's allegedly crumbling, based on recent reports that the two broke up. While neither artist has publicly addressed these rumors at press time, the former did reportedly respond to a related narrative that emerged amid this speculation.

The Detroit MC took to an Instagram comments section in a post by No Skips Tea on the social media platform. The page claimed that he recently hung out with a woman whom they claimed was his alleged new girlfriend. This post and others covering this alleged pairing went viral on social media, especially amid the rumors surrounding Aiko. But while fans caused an outrage, Sean set the record straight.

"Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol," he reportedly wrote. "This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video. I dont know why the f**k she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying-laughing face emojio]. But i dont even know this person at all."

Is Big Sean Still Dating Jhene Aiko?

For those unaware, MediaTakeOut reported that this alleged breakup happened because Big Sean didn't want to marry Jhené Aiko. Take that interpretation with a massive grain of salt, as neither artist has even publicly confirmed the split rumors themselves at press time. Still, apparently they continue to hold a great relationship as coparents to their son Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson. He turns three years old tomorrow (Saturday, November 8).

The two collaborated under the TWENTY88 moniker and had even teased another album together. In fact, Jhené Aiko addressed Big Sean engagement rumors almost a year ago, shutting down speculation over a new ring.

On the other hand, Big Sean's thoughts on marrying Jhené Aiko – or rather, marriage in general – raised a lot of eyebrows shortly before that shutdown. As such, there are still a lot of unanswered questions here that we will probably hear more about in the near future. At least one thing's clear: Sean isn't dating that woman in the social media clip.