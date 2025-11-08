Big Sean Goes Ballistic On Fans Dragging Jhene Aiko For Alleged Split

Big Sean Responds Fans Dragging Jhene Aiko Breakup Hip Hop News
Big Sean poses for photos in the Fisher Building in Detroit on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. 031120 Big Sean Rg 05a. © Ryan Garza via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Big Sean has already denied rumors that he got a new girlfriend after allegedly breaking up with Jhene Aiko following a decade of romance.

Big Sean is not usually one to air out his frustrations on social media, but breakup rumors surrounding his longtime partner Jhene Aiko have gone a step too far. While neither artist has fully confirmed this split (Aiko hasn't spoken out at all), his recent comments on the matter have given fans at least some partial insight.

For those unaware, the Detroit MC took to Twitter last night to respond to a page on the platform that dragged the Los Angeles singer for allegedly cheating on her ex husband Dot Da Genius with Sean. He doesn't mind his own name getting disrespect, but will not stand for fans attacking her amid this gossip.

"On some real s**t, I dont like this energy," the 37-year-old wrote. "I dont mind whoever saying wild s**t about me cause i have a sense of humor n dont give a f**k. It’s Frustrating havin people say negative things towards her though. God Bless."

Furthermore, this comes after Big Sean debunked rumors of a new girlfriend. When fans spotted another woman near him during a N3on stream, they immediately jumped to conclusions.

"Yeah unfortunately I never met this person in my life lol," Sean wrote, denying an alleged Jhené Aiko rebound. "This girl was standing next to @hitboy who is cut out the video. I dont know why the f**k she was so close to me though. I didnt see it at all til i saw this video and can understand the frustrations. Smh [crying-laughing face emoji]. But i dont even know this person at all."

Big Sean New Girlfriend Rumors
Screenshot 2025-11-08 at 10.17.25 AM
Screenshot via Twitter @BigSean

Elsewhere, he also denied claims that he left Aiko for the purposes of another relationship. "No, its pretty funny how the internet can give life to things with no confirmation. Im sendin love to everyone tho," Big Sean expressed.

While fans continue to lament this rumor, though, none of these statements explicitly deny the notion that the couple went their separate ways. Rather, they address some of the narratives that emerged in the wake of this speculation hitting the headlines. As such, we will see if something more definitive emerges in the near future or if the mystery will last a little while longer.

