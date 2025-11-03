Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have reportedly ended their relationship after dating throughout the last decade. During that time, they collaborated on music under the name, TWENTY88, and welcomed a son named Noah Hasani Chilombo-Anderson. Neither of the artists has confirmed the split publicly, but rumors have been circulating on social media over the last 24 hours.

Their reasoning for the alleged split apparently centered on marriage. “She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” one source told AllHipHop. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.” Sources for the outlet further alleged that Aiko made “multiple ultimatums” to Sean before making the final decision. The insider added: “Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming. She decided it was time to move on.”

Regardless of the reported split, they remain on good terms as co-parents. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child,” the source said.

When Daily Loud shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their disappointment in the replies. Many complained that they likely won't be hearing another project from TWENTY88.

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Relationship

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed Noah back in 2022. Appearing on an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, earlier this year, Sean discussed what parenting has been like for him and Aiko.

“He has the charm of my dad and the spirit of his mom,” Sean said of Noah, as caught by Complex. “He’s just the best of all of us put together. I realized when you have a child, they’re a culmination of all of your family members. and you realize that all that DNA, it’s like a computer. It’s like all that information is in them.”

Sean added: “He picks up that mic and he has a beautiful voice like his mom. He has range and everything. He’s definitely very vocal. He talks. He’s very expressive and very smart.”