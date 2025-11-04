Earlier this week, it was reported that Big Sean and Jhené Aiko decided to go their separate ways after around ten years together. Allegedly, they split up because the songstress was ready to take the next step, and didn't see a proposal coming anytime soon.

“She wanted marriage — she wanted the commitment,” a source told AllHipHop. “Sean loves her deeply, but he just never wanted to take that final step.” Before walking away for good, Aiko allegedly gave big Sean “multiple ultimatums.”

“Eventually, she realized that ring wasn’t coming. She decided it was time to move on," the source added. “They’re in a great place — it’s peaceful. They both respect each other too much to let things get messy. They just want to do what’s best for their child."

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Unsurprisingly, the reports have earned big reactions from social media users. While some are disappointed to see the two artists moving on, others saw it coming from a mile away.

Many are pointing out the fact that they were together for roughly a decade without tying the knot in particular, and arguing that Big Sean should have put a ring on it.

"She should’ve rolled out a long time ago, LONG before that baby. How many times do we have to keep telling y’all that no man who truly loves you needs 10 years to decide if he wants to marry you? Chile, whoopty doo," one X user writes. "Jhené Aiko wanted a ring, and Big Sean said he ‘wasn’t ready’ after 10 years?? Boy… you fumbled a whole goddess," another claims. "I’m not even mad if Big Sean and Jhene Aiko broke up… leave her alone so she can find her husband," someone else declares.

Social Media Reacts To Big Sean & Jhené Aiko's Reported Breakup