Mar 25, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Rapper Big Sean, who is from Detroit, talks to fans on his birthday before the start of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Earlier in his career, Big Sean was known for some of the cheesier one-liners in modern rap, but looking back, he's able to laugh at them.

Big Sean has gotten his fair share of criticism over the course of about 15 years. The earlier stages of it are where a lot of people were able to poke holes in his skillset. Those who did have their issues with the Michigan native back then would probably all agree on one in aspect of his game that wasn't the greatest.

That would probably be his punchlines/one-liners. They have gotten better over time with age and practice. But there are plenty of ones you can look back and groan at for being painfully mediocre or just plain weird.

2017's Double Or Nothing with Metro Boomin is chockful of them, for example. "I don't drink tap water, but got tapped phones," Big Sean raps on "Pull Up N Wreck." "So Good" may be the biggest offender of them all though. "Got a long d**k, that sh*t barely fit / Like O.J.'s glove, you must acquit."

Even though it's incredibly cringe, there's also lines from that make you laugh out loud for them being so bad they're good. "She put that thong on my groin-groin and then it go boing (Boing)." If you want to revisit this gem, check out "I Do It" from Finally Famous.

Big Sean "See The World"

But how does Big Sean feel about listeners laughing in his face over his questionable lyrics? Well, back then, he may have taken more offense to it. But today, we know he's able to laugh at it himself a bit. As caught by Complex, a user by the name of MisterGetOff tweeted a "bar."

"I must have ejaculated vertically, cause I done came up fr," the account wrote on X. Another account by the name of BattleRapBum saw that and responded with a picture of a younger Sean with no caption. However, the person added a speech bubble under his mouth, insinuating he would have wrote something like this.

Sean eventually caught wind of it but couldn't help but laugh. "[three laughing emojis] f*ck y'all," he replied.

This bit of news on the veteran hitmaker follows up on a recent collaboration with producer Buddah Bless, "See The World." He recruited him to perform alongside Florida rising star, Bossman Dlow and 2 Chainz for a fun summer tune about spending your trips around the globe with someone special.

