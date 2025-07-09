Big Sean Denies Fake Ab Allegations As Social Media Users Compare Him To Drake

Big Sean poses for photos in the Fisher Building in Detroit on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Big Sean, his physique is all natural, despite whatever social media sleuths have to say about it.

Recently, Big Sean's physique sparked an online debate about whether or not it's natural. According to him, however, there's no debate to be had. Influencer Blake Sanburg @thenutritionnarc took to social media earlier this week to share his theory about the performer's six-pack. He suggested that he may have allegedly used steroids or abdominal etching to achieve it.

Big Sean rushed to the comments section to set the record straight, making it clear that he hasn't had any help reaching his aesthetic goals.

"Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol," he insisted, per TMZ. "I got love for the fake an community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this sh*t is getting way outta hand 😂."

Drake Abs

One commenter even compared his abs to Drake's, which recently went viral due to rumors of them being fake. Big Sean says he's not sure if Drizzy's had any cosmetic enhancements, and is just speaking for himself. "Im only speaking for myself, iont know what others do but thats just how my stomach is naturally. I cant believe i have to even say this, but i guess its where we are as a society. Cooked 😂," he wrote.

Big Sean isn't the first person to get compared to Drake recently either. Earlier this month, a side-by-side comparison of the Toronto rapper and Benzino also went viral, as social media users suggested they saw a resemblance.

The Source icon was quick to fire back, claiming that the photo of him that was used is altered. "Keep mind I’ll be 60 in 2 weeks so make it make sense you weirdos," he added.

