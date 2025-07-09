Recently, Big Sean's physique sparked an online debate about whether or not it's natural. According to him, however, there's no debate to be had. Influencer Blake Sanburg @thenutritionnarc took to social media earlier this week to share his theory about the performer's six-pack. He suggested that he may have allegedly used steroids or abdominal etching to achieve it.

Big Sean rushed to the comments section to set the record straight, making it clear that he hasn't had any help reaching his aesthetic goals.

"Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol," he insisted, per TMZ. "I got love for the fake an community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol. But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this sh*t is getting way outta hand 😂."

Drake Abs

One commenter even compared his abs to Drake's, which recently went viral due to rumors of them being fake. Big Sean says he's not sure if Drizzy's had any cosmetic enhancements, and is just speaking for himself. "Im only speaking for myself, iont know what others do but thats just how my stomach is naturally. I cant believe i have to even say this, but i guess its where we are as a society. Cooked 😂," he wrote.

Big Sean isn't the first person to get compared to Drake recently either. Earlier this month, a side-by-side comparison of the Toronto rapper and Benzino also went viral, as social media users suggested they saw a resemblance.