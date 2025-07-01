Once again, Drake has been going viral for all of the wrong reasons. For the last few days, he's been trending on social media after posting a mirror selfie while flexing his physique. In particular, The Boy was showing off his six pack.

"I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type," he captioned the Instagram carousel. However, this has led many people to crack jokes and question if his abs are in fact real.

Of course, this is something that Kendrick Lamar brought up during his unrelenting diss track, "euphoria." "Let your core audience stomach that, then tell 'em where you get your abs from," he rapped.

Overall, people have been dissecting the proportions of his other muscle groups to his stomach, particularly his shoulders and arms. "Ordered abs from temu n forgot to add shoulders n tri lol," one troller commented underneath Drake's picture. "No shoulders, no biceps, deflated chest but extremely defined abs lmao [laughing emoji]," another added.

Even collaborator Trippie Red got on Drizzy writing, "N**** built like hulk hogan [loudly crying face emoji]."

Now, Rick Ross is getting in on the fun and in hilarious fashion.

Drake & Rick Ross Beef

As caught by AllHipHop and X parody account Daily Noud, Rozay posted and then deleted a picture of dinner rolls with the caption, "Found yo abs @champagnepapi [rolling on the floor laughing emoji clown emoji]."

This has the internet in tears for the mere fact that it is a funny comparison. However, others are also laughing because Ross is the one doing the talking. As you could imagine, people were saying a bunch of disrespectful things back.

But others were in approval of the quip. One person says, "this is the best one I've seen so far [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]." Another goes, "Holy fvk [laughing emoji]."

But even with Rick Ross' expert troll, we are sure Drake won't pay this too much mind. The former has been going at him online constantly since his former collaborator dissed him on "Push Ups" last year.

That track was a response to the MMG boss unfollowing him on IG around the time that he appeared on WE DON'T TRUST YOU. Ross has revealed recently that he wouldn't mind reconciling, but with this meme, it seems that Drake has no interest in doing so right now.