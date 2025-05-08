Rick Ross Reveals What It Would Take To End Drake Feud

According to Rick Ross, his beef with Drake was really never that serious, and he'd be willing to squash it.

During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, Rick Ross revealed that he's open to squashing his beef with Drake for good. According to him, it was never really that serious, and it wouldn't take much to reconcile. “Real n****s stay real," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV. "Was it something really deep? Nah. F*ck that, though. But if it’s real it’s real and that’s what it is."

“You never know, if a n***a send me a bottle of Luc Belaire, especially the white one," Ross continued. "Send me a white Belaire and I’ll take a picture with you.”

This isn't the first time he's spoken about the idea of restoring friendly relations with Drake, however. He chatted with Yung Miami on her Caresha Please podcast last year too, breaking down his feelings about the feud.

"He mentioned my name, and that’s a no-no," he began. "Don’t do that, especially when it ain’t about no real sh*t. But when you do that, okay then: this is how we gonna play."

Why Are Rick Ross & Drake Beefing?

“I can wake up every day and say ‘BBL Drizzy’ or some old sh*t, while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that sh*t, looking at the birds fly off ... That sh*t easy for me," he added. "I don’t know. It depend on how I feel. I ain’t losing no sleep over none of that sh*t."

Things between Drake and Ross first got ugly last year, after the Toronto rapper's "Push Ups" diss track surfaced online. In it, he questioned Rozay's ability to make a hit, made fun of his age, and more in response to being unfollowed on Instagram.

Ross fired back with a diss track of his own, "Champagne Moments." He accused Drake of using ghostwriters and getting plastic surgery, and reminded him he once called him his "favorite person to rap with." He later coined the term "BBL Drizzy" while taunting the OVO founder online.

