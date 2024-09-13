Rick Ross Discusses Possible Drake Reconciliation

Beats By Dr. Dre Special Event At Marquee New York
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 31: Singer Rick Ross attends Beats By Dr. Dre special event At Marquee New York on January 31, 2014 in New York City.
Will this former duo ever bury the hatchet? Lord knows...

Yung Miami recently hosted Rick Ross on her Caresha Please podcast, getting into a slew of topics around their lives and careers. Unsurprisingly, a big part of this discussion concerned his ongoing beef with former close collaborator Drake, which formed part of 2024's Kendrick Lamar battle. At one point in the conversation, the Maybach Music Group mogul reflected on why their relationship soured, how he would characterize this development, and whether or not he sees them burying the hatchet one day. Considering how much great material they have together over more than a decade, we knew this question would come up eventually.

"Nah, I’m not going to say it’s business," Rick Ross answered when Yung Miami asked if the Drake beef was personal or money-oriented. "He mentioned my name and that’s a no-no. Don’t do that. Especially when it ain’t about no real s**t. [...] I enjoy that I can wake up every day and say BBL Drizzy or some more s**t while I’m smoking a joint, listening to the waterfalls and all that s**t, looking at the birds fly off. That s**t easy for me, but is everybody built for this? It most definitely could be a real thing."

Rick Ross Addresses Drake's Alleged Plastic Surgery On Caresha Please

Then, Yung Miami asked if Rick Ross would ever be down to have a phone call with Drake to settle their differences. After all, she brought up that Rozay mediated the Toronto superstar's feud with Meek Mill. "I don’t know, it depend on how I feel," he answered before doubling down on his plastic surgery claims against The Boy. "Me being boss, everybody don’t understand the opportunities they have," Ross said of how he feels about their falling out. "Some n***as take s**t for granted. I don’t know what it is. Everybody that’s been loyal to me or been down with me, you know that’s something that I extend for the longevity of time.

"I just think when you not really from the streets, and really understand the way certain things work sometimes, you could take s**t for granted," Rick Ross went on. "Then two months later s**t be looking crazy for you when you really could have just… This s**t just really be a phone call. A lot of this s**t be a misunderstanding. But when you jump out there, I don’t know homie." They also talked about his fight with Drake fans in Vancouver, with him explaining why he lost and how things could've turned out worse for OVO die-hards if he had proper backup.

