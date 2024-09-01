Drake Spotted In Miami Despite Rick Ross Feud

Drake doesn't appear to be afraid of traveling to Miami.

A video of Drake going out for dinner in Miami is circulating on social media, as he's been feuding with Rick Ross in recent months. DJ Akademiks posted the clip on Instagram while claiming that his haters said he couldn't set foot in Ross' hometown.

In the comments section of Akademiks' post, fans had mixed responses with many suggesting the narrative is completely fabricated. "Literally nobody said Drake couldn't go to Miami?" one user wrote. Another added similarly: "Nobody cares about where Aubrey goes. His career is suffering enough." One more noted: "Y’all must didn’t hear what unk luke said? They be in SOUTH BEACH that’s not the real Miami."

Drake & Rick Ross Party In Miami Beach For New Year's Eve

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) Drake, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' and Rick Ross attend Sean Diddy Combs Ciroc The New Years Eve Party at his home on December 31, 2013, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Drake's appearance in Miami comes after Ross spoke at length about his decision to feud with the Toronto rapper during an interview on Nightcap Summer Sessions. “I’mma be honest: On some rap sh–, it was no conspiracies,” he said. “Rozay name was said… I’mma jump off the porch. That’s what I do. I’mma jump off the porch and I’mma have some fun and that’s what I did. I had some fun.” When asked how he decides who he responds to and who he lets slide, Ross added: "Is it something to gain for you? Somebody wake up and hate on Shay Shay, hate on Ocho, I mean… Let’s sit back, because not responding is a response when you a boss."

Paparazzi Spot Drake In Miami

Drake may not be done firing back against the crew of rappers against him, as he recently teased preparing for a "Game 2" on his Instagram Story. Check out the footage of him dining in Miami on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Rick Ross on HotNewHipHop.