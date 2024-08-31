Rick Ross Blasts 50 Cent For Siding With Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Rick Ross is questioning 50 Cent's loyalty to Dr. Dre.

Recently 50 Cent made some shady comments about his longtime foe Rick Ross on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. He was asked why their feud had been going on for so long, prompting him to claim that Ross uses him for publicity. Fif insisted that he, on the other hand, makes headlines regardless. "Nothing else works for him," he explained. "Outside of mentioning me. When things get bad, he mentions me, it gets covered... I get covered across the board, they get covered on the hip-hop blogs. It is what it is."

Rozay eventually caught wind of the remarks and was quick to fire back. First, he took to DJ Akademiks' comments section to write "Cuban Link [broken heart emoji]." This appears to have been a jab about 50 Cent's ex, who was spotted with Travis Scott last month. Now, he's taken to his Instagram Story to issue a formal response, and both Gillie and Drake caught strays.

Rick Ross Responds To 50 Cent's Podcast Remarks

In a clip, he brushes off 50 Cent's comments about their feud and instead questions his loyalty to Dr. Dre. "I just seen a clip of the Wallo show where he was interviewing 50 Cent and the other little dude asked him a question, small talk," he began. "But ultimately the question that should have been asked was, you jumped out there during the beef. The West Coast vs. the Canadian... And I thought Dr. Dre put you on. You mean you went with the Canadian over Dr. Dre? [...] But you did shut the f*ck up once the Canadian took the L, you got totally quiet."