Fivio Foreign Explains His Controversial Rick Ross Mention On New Song "Blacc Out"

Was this a diss or just a reference?

Fivio Foreign and Rick Ross have a tight rap relationship, which is why so many folks expressed confusion at the former's new song, "Blacc Out." Moreover, the track contains the following bar: "When I go overseas, I’m a big dog / N***as never gon’ treat me like Rick Ross." A lot of fans thought that this was actually a shot at the Maybach Music Group mogul, but the New York drill artist quickly took to Twitter on Thursday (August 29) to clear the air. "And that was deff not a shot at Ricc Ross. Smh Yall take everything outta context," he expressed.

Furthermore, the specific bar refers to an incident that Rick Ross faced in Vancouver, where a group of Drake fans fought him and his crew for playing "Not Like Us." This was a big enough moment that no one really doubted what Fivio Foreign was referring to, even if the intent behind it came under fire. After all, why would you make light of how folks treated one of your colleagues, especially in a way that makes a distinction between how he reacted and how you would? Even if this wasn't meant as a diss, it doesn't paint Rozay in the best light, either.

Fivio Foreign Denies Dissing Rick Ross

Speaking of Rick Ross' rap beef, he recently explained why he launched a diss track this year against Drake, but not against The Game. ""On some rap s**t, it was no conspiracies," he told Shannon Sharpe during his Nightcap Summer Sessions in Houston. "Rozay name was said, Rozay, I'ma jump off the porch. That's what I do... I'ma jump off the porch and I'ma have some fun, and that's what I did, I had some fun." "Not responding is a response when you a boss," The Biggest Boss said of the Los Angeles MC.

Meanwhile, Fivio Foreign faces much more harsh criticism for other matters. One of these is his vocal support of Donald Trump, which rubs many fans the wrong way. Another concerns a video on Fivio's social media page that shows a drug user shooting up. Many found this insensitive, so they might have stuck to their preconceived notions and made up a Rick Ross diss in their heads.