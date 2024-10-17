Fivio Foreign Gets Mercilessly Clowned For His Timberland Boot Tattoo

A little too New York for some people's taste...

Fivio Foreign is a very proud New York rapper, but an homage to an iconic style stereotype of The Big Apple's is taking that pride a little too far in some's eyes. You may have seen the big Timberland boot print tattoo that he got on his right leg – which he got while wearing Timbs, of course. It resulted in a barrage of jokes and memes at the Brooklyn drill MC's expense, whether it was because of the ridiculousness of the concept, its implications, or his excitement to share it with the world. Either way, we doubt that the "Living Legend" lyricist cares too much. After all, it's his leg, not yours.

Still, if you want to have a good chuckle, check out some reactions to Fivio Foreign's new Timb tattoo further down below. Elsewhere, he's spreading rumors about next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Kendrick Lamar, and about a very interesting beef-related possibility. "I heard that Kendrick is going to bring out Lil Wayne," the 34-year-old alleged on Instagram Live. "Then Lil Wayne is going to bring out Drake, then Kendrick is going to squash their beef."

Fivio Foreign's New Timberland Boot Tattoo

Whether that's true or not, Fivio Foreign actually has a couple of conspiracy theories to share online related to his peers in the rap game. One of them revolves around fellow New Yorker Ice Spice and why guys hate on her so much. "B***hes hate Spice cuz n***as love spice," he tweeted back in early September. If only he could spark up a theory as to why people are hating on his new tattoo...

Fans React

Of course, Fivio Foreign's getting cooked online for more serious, but simultaneously more viral reasons. He's a big Trump supporter, recently lending his presence at a Pennsylvania rally and even making a song about his endorsement of the convicted former president. No matter where folks' political opinion swayed, many of them were just befuddled to see a rapper get involved in the electoral space, even though it always happens. Maybe they just didn't expect Fivio to be the one to do so. Nevertheless, no one's questioning that he would be the one to get a Timb tat.