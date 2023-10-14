Fivio Foreign Claps Back At People Hating On New Back Tattoo: Watch

New ink alert: Fivio Foreign just got a pretty divisive, on-the-nose, and unabashedly cheeky tattoo. Across his back, he got the words "Stop Talking Behind My Back," and a lot of fans were either very amused by how direct it is or clowned him for being too corny. "Ppl still gonna talk about you behind your back regardless but go awff I guess..lol," one user wrote under social media coverage of the new tat. In response to all this, the New York rapper seems quite amused by it all, but still wanted to defend himself and shut the haters down. For him, it's about expressing himself for only himself, and not for anyone else.

"Nah the comments," Fivio Foreign wrote on his Instagram Story, reposting The Shade Room's post about the new tattoo. In addition, he shared another message for detractors in video form on the social media hub, in which he explains his thought process. "Let me break it down like this," the drill MC expressed. "This is how I'm breaking it down, right? When people get tattoos, you get tattoos for yourself, not for nobody else to like your tattoo.

Fivio Foreign's Response To Tattoo Trolls: Watch

"The tattoo is for me, the tattoo is for my body," Fivio Foreign continued. "I like the tattoo, I appreciate the tattoo, I love the tattoo, you understand? Don't talk behind my back, on my back. When I walk away, you gon' see it. Shirt off or not, you gon' know it's there. You understand? Fivio Foreign won't worry about 'em. And the people who's talking behind my back gon' feel it the most.

"So I advise y'all n***as to start getting that type of tattoos, you understand?" he concluded. "Start getting them tattoos for people that's talking that s**t behind that back. Feel me? Fivio, n***a, get in tune, n***a. Just 'cause it's new and you've never seen it before. I'm just doing s**t n***as ain't never seen before, that's what I do. Y'all n***as is buggin', n***a. Check in, n***a!" For more news and the latest updates on Fivio Foreign, stay up to date on HNHH.

