GloRilla Explains “Dropping The Rakes” With Fivio Foreign On Accident In New Photo

GloRilla's lyrics make her sound just as bada** as her contemporaries. Still, throughout her rise to fame, the Memphis native has kept us laughing with her ignorance on several topics. There was the time when she stressed out her stylist by throwing rented sunglasses into the crowd. This prompted the rap diva's team to snatch them back from an enthusiastic fan. Elsewhere, she also faced considerable backlash for posting a throwback photo with a gun on social media – a decision which has had seriously negative impacts on the careers of other Black stars.

The most recent reason for Big Glo to raise eyebrows was due to a link-up with Fivio Foreign. Rather than speculating about the pair being in a relationship, hip-hop heads are questioning what prompted the 24-year-old to throw up a gang sign while she was posing with the New Yorker. As DJ Akademiks pointed out, the "F.N.F." hitmaker was "dropping the rakes" alongside her fellow artist, which is a diss directed toward the Gangster Disciples gang,

GloRilla Explains Throwing Up Gang Signs with Fivio

Upon hearing about the stir being raised by concerned users, Glo shared a statement on Facebook addressing the situation. "I thought he was telling me to throw up his gang," the rising starlet clarified earlier this week. "I did not know what it meant until after we took da picture 🙄🙄🙄🙄," she added, clearly annoyed by all the drama unfolding. Now that that's cleared up, the black-haired beauty can get back on preparing her debut album, which she began teasing last month.

Fivio Foreign isn't the only celebrity that GloRilla has been spotted out and about with so far this month. Earlier in September, she and SZA linked up to attend one of Beyonce's three star-studded concerts in Los Angeles. Both of them donned bold and beautiful silver outfits at the Virgo Queen's request. See photos from that exciting evening at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

