GloRilla Fan Awkardly Confronted By Stylist After Rap Diva Threw Rented Sunglasses To Him

GloRilla’s rise to fame has been a seriously wild ride. Thankfully, through all of the ups and downs, the Memphis native has kept us laughing. Whether for her unshakable confidence in her natural body, or her attempts to increase her sex appeal by dancing along to Beyonce, it’s not hard to remember why we love Glo so much. During a recent performance, it was more apparent than ever that the 24-year-old is feeling herself lately. She channelled her inner Queen B by throwing a pair of sunglasses into the crowd from the stage.

A man in the audience happily grabbed hold of the shades and happily wore them for the rest of Glo’s performance. Unfortunately, his joy didn’t live long, as the “F.N.F.” hitmaker’s team approached the concert patron after her set to ask for the accessory back. It seems the glasses were actually rented, meaning GloRilla (or her stylist) would likely have to pay a hefty fine if not returned to the rightful owner in time.

GloRilla’s Team Has No Mercy

It’s hard to decipher much of what’s being said in the video above, but the tension between the CMG hitmaker’s camp and those in the audience is obvious. “She threw them,” one person in the latter group insists as the stylist tries to bargain for them back. “No, no, no, no,” they also cry out as the glasses are snatched away from them. Now that the footage is making rounds online, criticism is pouring in for GloRilla’s team.

“Stylist woulda been fired that day for not only embarrassing me, but ruining the fan’s experience,” one IG user wrote. “All that over some glasses lol,” another person remarked. “Shoulda just let it happen. Have her pay for them after,” they suggested.

Social Media Reacts

Keep scrolling to see what social media users have been saying about GloRilla’s stylist’s intense behaviour at her recent performance. What would you have done if you were in his shoes, let the fan keep the sunglasses, or snatch them back the way the rap diva’s team did? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

