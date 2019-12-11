stylist
- GossipChrisean Rock Throwing Punch At "Baddies West" Premiere Leads To Lawsuit From Former StylistIrby Lashala has accused the new mother of "assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearIce Spice Posts Stylist Application After Fashion Police Come For HerSpice's style is unique, but it certainly isn't for everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLaw Roach Net Worth 2023: What Is The Fashion Icon Worth?The remarkable ascent of Law Roach, fashion's ruling icon, painting a picture of an impressive, million-dollar net worth.By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearGloRilla Fan Awkardly Confronted By Stylist After Rap Diva Threw Rented Sunglasses To HimGlo's team is facing serious criticism for treating the fan so rudely at a recent performance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Sued For Allegedly Damaging Borrowed JewelryNicki's lawyer dismisses the suit as a ploy for publicity.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureLaw Roach Explains His Retirement From Celebrity StylingLaw Roach says that he hasn't been happy in a long time.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearZendaya's Stylist Law Roach Announces Retirement: "My Cup Is Empty...False Narratives Finally Got Me!"Other famous figures dressed by the fashion visionary include Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kerry Washington.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAubrey Plaza's Stylist Says She "Wanted Underboob" While Defending SAG Awards LookWhile "The White Lotus" cast was on stage accepting an award, the actress was informed by her older male costar that her "boob was hanging out."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBarbie Gets A BHM Makeover From Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion's SylistThe Akers-Barbie collection drops on @BarbieStyle today.By Diya Singhvi
- StreetwearGabriella Karefa-Johnson’s Fashion Philosophy Outweighs Kanye’s CriticismThe 30-year-old became the first Black woman to style a Vogue cover in January of 2021.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian Says Kanye West Offered To Quit Music To Become Her StylistKim Kardashian says that Kanye West wanted to abandon his music career to become her stylist.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearYoung Thug & Gunna's Stylist Responds To Accusations From Denzel Dion & Rickey ThompsonYoung Thug and Gunna's stylist from the Billboard cover says he did not copy Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson.By Alex Zidel
- GossipPooh Shiesty Responds To Stylist Claiming She's Pregnant With His BabyPooh Shiesty addresses a woman who claims to be pregnant with his child.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryKool & The Gang Sax Player Dennis Thomas Dies At 70Saxophone player, stylist, and founding member of Kool & The Gang, Dennis Thomas, passed away this week. By Joe Abrams
- MusicRubi Rose Denies Designer's Claims That She Won't Return ClothingA stylist pulled clothes for the rapper & because they haven't been returned, the designer has targeted Rose.By Erika Marie
- GramDJ Mustard Claims Personal Shopper Stole Over $50K, Spent It On Bags & ShoesHe even posted a screenshot of their conversation where she apologized.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Shows Off Sexy Curves In Leather FitCardi stepped out in style on Thursday night. By hnhh
- GossipMegan Thee Stallion's Former Stylist Speaks On Fight With JTJT allegedly shoved EJ King over his argument with Megan Thee Stallion at Cardi B's birthday party.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Dragged Into Deposition In Stylist's $80K Lawsuit Against Migos: ReportCardi B will have to appear for a deposition in the lawsuit against Offset and Migos. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsMegan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has A New ManMegan Thee Stallion and her stylist raved over her supposed new boyfriend on Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- RandomDoja Cat Rejected By Dickies Brand For Being "Too Sexy"Doja Cat's request to Dickies clothing brand for logo clearance was rejected due to her "sexy" image, but her stylist came up with a clever solution.By Lynn S.
- GossipNicki Minaj Asks Judge To Wrap Up $72K Stylist CaseNicki Minaj thinks her innocence has been proven.By Chantilly Post
- CrimeNicki Minaj Suffers Setback In Court; Judge Refuses To Keep Her Deposition SealedA judge has denied Nicki's wish to have her deposition video sealed from leaking online.By Kevin Goddard