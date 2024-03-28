Cardi B & Stylist Kollin Carter Grace The Cover Of "The Hollywood Reporter," Highlight Their Most Iconic Looks

The Hollywood Reporter recently unveiled their "Power Stylists" issue, and gracing the cover is none other than Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter. The issue works to shine a light on some of the most iconic looks of the recent past and the minds behind them. The outlet highlighted the showstopping Chenpeng gown Cardi rocked at the 2023 Met Gala honoring Karl Lagerfeld, which took roughly 300 hours to create.

"Karl Lagerfeld was such a force, so I wanted to pay tribute to him but also incorporate elements of Chanel, one of Cardi’s favorite houses,” Carter said of the look. “We’ve given look after look, year after year, we’ve reached into archives that are impossible to reach into. We caused a cultural shift. I don’t think there were many women like Cardi who existed in the fashion space. Now there are a ton of other rap females who aspire to be in that space because they see what’s possible. We set trends.”

Cardi B & Kollin Carter Prove They "Made It" In Fun Cover Shoot

Cardi B also noted the hurdles they were up against along the way, which they ultimately overcame as a team. “There are so many obstacles against us. For example, this body is not meant for a size 2. I’m very hips, a**, and that’s me," she explained. "It was not easy, but we make it look easy. Our door was closed many times … but we’re here because we do it well. I’m not going to be humble about it.”

The "Enough (Miami)" performer shared some photos from the fun shoot on Instagram earlier today alongside a heartfelt caption. "Soooo happy to do this cover with my fashion partner in crime @kollincarter," she wrote. "We might make it look easy but we worked so hard for all of this… WE knocked down doors together and forced those no’s to eventually turn to YES. Ladies and gentlemen… WE MADE IT!!" What do you think of Cardi B and her stylist appearing on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter? Which of their looks was your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

