Cardi B Wants To Sue The LAPD For A Traffic Stop That Involved Her Getting "Butt-Naked Outside"

Cardi B is heated about the recent traffic stop.

Cardi B Appears In Queens Court After Misdemeanor Guilty Plea In September

Cardi B says she wants to sue the Los Angeles Police Department after officers made her get "butt-naked outside" during a traffic stop. Reflecting on the incident on Instagram Live, she explained that police thought she was trafficking fentanyl and searched her car for three hours. She says they didn't recognize her as a celebrity.

“They thought I had I was trafficking fentanyl and they thought I had a gun in the car, so they stopped me,” she explained. “They had me outside for like three hours, they had me getting butt-naked outside. Sh*t was crazy. It was deadass a movie. I’m about to sue the LAPD. I told them like, ‘yo, I’m Cardi B. Do I look like I gotta sell some sh*t? Like why would I do that? I would never pull no sh*t like that.'”

Cardi B Attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cardi B attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

“They didn’t believe me,” she said. “It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and sh*t, like they really trying to ruin my life. Like y’all don’t even f*cking know. I been going through a lot lately.” Check out her full recollection of the incident below.

Cardi B Discusses Incident With The LAPD

In other news, she recently dropped a new single titled “Enough (Miami),” earlier this month. It arrives as she continues to prepare for the release of her highly-anticipated sophomore album. She's previously confirmed she intends to share the album at some point in 2024. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

