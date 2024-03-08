Cardi B Announces "Miami" Release Date, Raps Along To Fierce New Single

While we're still only a few days into March, it's already been a busy month for Cardi B. Between taste-testing new foods, buying herself designer bags, and dodging shade accusations, the femcee dropped her new track "Like What (Freestyle)" last week. So far, the fun freestyle has been a massive success, racking up millions of streams and leaving fans begging for more.

Luckily for listeners, it doesn't look like they'll have to wait too much longer to hear more music from Cardi B. Earlier today, the NYC-born performer took to Instagram to give listeners a taste of what's to come, previewing yet another new song. In the short clip, she rhymes along with a snippet of the fiery track, "Miami."

"Miami" Drops March 15

Of course, the preview has managed to get listeners excited. They expect it to drop on March 15, due to her caption. "15," she captioned her post alongside a winking emoji. It seems as though the song will be far from the only release fans hear from Cardi B in the coming months, however. Last week, she hopped online to show off countless files of new music she's been working on for the past year. She confirmed that it's her new album, which she promises to deliver in full sometime in 2024.

"I promise y'all this year, I'm not letting my anxiety, I'm not letting what haters say, I'm not letting what fans say," she declared. "If I do a song, I'ma just f***ing drop it. Well, I got no choice, 'cause I'm dropping my album this year, so... Stay tuned for the announcement, but don't play with me!" What do you think of Cardi B previewing another new track? How does "Miami" sound so far? Are you looking forward to hearing the full version? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

