LAPD
- Pop CultureN3on Briefly Detained By Police Over Stolen CarN3on's previously stolen car had not had its status updated in the police database.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Car Crash Investigation Closed Over Insuffient EvidenceThe LAPD could prove Jordan was responsible for the December incident.By Ben Mock
- MusicNipsey Hussle Murder: Ex-LAPD Officer Suggests Police Ordered His DeathBernard Robins, a former policeman, said that Eric Holder Jr.'s history with police and role as an informant suggest foul play.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAdin Ross Gets "Swatted" Multiple Times, LAPD RespondsThe Los Angeles Police Department said that it will contact Ross's security team before responding to calls to ensure their validity.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Has Stalker Arrested After Breaking Restraining OrderJomonie Zigler made repeated attempts over the last few months to enter Kim's property.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureBLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Claims LAPD Killed Her CousinPolice say Kennan Anderson was erratic. They chased, wrestled, and tased him. He later suffered cardiac arrest and died.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSocial Media Influencer Beaten & Robbed In Home Invasion: ReportThe frightening ordeal occurred in the celebrity favorite Hollywood Hills. Suspects fled with at least $1 million in goods.By Erika Marie
- CrimePNB Rock Murder: Police Identify Teen As Shooter, Father As Getaway DriverMore information on the arrest of PNB Rock's murder suspect emerges. By Aron A.
- GossipDave Chappelle Attacker Isaiah Lee's Roommate Testifies About Stabbing: ReportDijon Washington testified that the knife wielded in the Chappelle assault was the same Lee used to stab him in Dec. 2021.By Erika Marie
- GossipArsenio Hall's Home Broken Into Twice, Police Fear He's Been Targeted: ReportThe legendary actor was home during both incidents.By Erika Marie
- MusicIce T Says L.A. Rappers Don't Flex Their Jewelry: "Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick"Still, people tried to prove him wrong, but he stood firm and added that Tupac's death was related to a chain-snatching incident.By Erika Marie
- MusicDesiigner Details Recent Incident With LAPD, Suggests Officers Were HostileOver the summer, the "Panda" hitmaker was recorded facing off with officers after being pulled over.By Erika Marie