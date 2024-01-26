Michael B. Jordan Car Crash Investigation Closed Over Insuffient Evidence

The LAPD has closed an investigation into Michael B. Jordan following reports that the actor had been involved in a drag racing-induced car crash in December. According to a police spokesperson, the department felt they had "insufficient evidence" to prove that Jordan was responsible for the crash and thus would not pursue charges.

At the time, the prevailing theory was that Jordan had been racing another car. Dashcam footage released by TMZ after the crash showed Jordan's blue Ferrari racing alongside a red Ferrari before Jordan appeared to lose control and slammed into the side of a parked car on the side of the road. Jordan was not seriously injured but refused to give police his version of events when originally questioned. The driver of the other car later came forward to deny that the pair had been racing.

A much happier moment for Jordan came last October. Jordan and Steve Harvey were all smiles as they caught up at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games. The pair were seen chatting and embracing at the event, suggesting there's no bad blood between the two. While it's never been implied that there's beef, Jordan was dating Harvey's daughter Lori until the summer of last year. While a reason for the split has never been given, Lori did mention "red flags" in several cryptic posts after the breakup went down. However, it's also been said that Jordan was ready to settle down while Harvey wasn't.

Steve himself joked about the breakup after it happened. Speaking on his radio show a few days after it went down, Harvey joked that his kids were teaching him how to get out of relationships early. He also referenced his infamous divorce from his ex-wife Mary. Harvey was sued for $60M by his ex in 2005. However, the lawsuit went nowhere as Mary hadn't filed it in the state where the divorce occurred.

