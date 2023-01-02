michael b jordan
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Car Crash Investigation Closed Over Insuffient EvidenceThe LAPD could prove Jordan was responsible for the December incident.By Ben Mock
- TVMichael B Jordan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Discover the factors that contribute to Michael B Jordan's impressive net worth of $25 million, including early roles in shows like "The Wire" and his stake in AFC Bournemouth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Movies: The Actor's Best RolesAmid Jonathon Majors' swirling controversies, we're taking a look at some of his most iconic appearances in movies to date. By Caleb Hardy
- Pop CultureCam'ron Disses Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors, Gets Blasted For ItThe Dipset leader posted some pictures of the "Creed III" actors hugging from behind, which he took issue with to many's outrage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMichael B. Jordan Recalls Applying At Jack In The Box Before His Acting Career Blew Up: WatchWhile others swallowed their food, the "Creed III" director swallowed his pride.By Evelyn Meyer
- MoviesEvery Movie Ryan Coogler Has DirectedWhat is your favorite Ryan Coogler movie?By Gale Love
- ReviewsCreed III Review: Michael B. Jordan Directs A Classic“Champs gotta start somewhere, right?”- Damian Anderson in Creed 3, 2023By Zachary Roberts
- Pop Culture"Creed III" Sets Box Office Record With Opening Weekend"Creed III" achieved the biggest box office opening for a sports film in history.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan’s Best Movie PerformancesWhat has been your favorite Michael B. Jordan role so far?By Molly Byrne
- ViralMichael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Caught Checking Out Interviewer's Butt: Twitter ReactsThe "Creed III" stars have been doing plenty of press for their new film.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Bashes Joe Budden For Michael B. Jordan RantMany are calling Joe a hypocrite for his choice words.By Kairi Coe
- MusicMichael B. Jordan Reacts To Bas Playing Song For "Creed III" Soundtrack: WatchBas released "Blood, Sweat & Tears" for the movie last month.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureJoe Budden Calls Michael B. Jordan “Corny” For Run-In With Lore’lJoe believes Jordan actually is corny after his viral red carpet moment.By Kairi Coe
- MoviesJonathan Majors Recalls Exhausting “Creed III” Fight ScenesThe film is set to release this Friday, March 3rd.By Kairi Coe
- StreetwearMichael B. Jordan Apologizes To His Mom For Nearly Nude Calvin Klein PhotoshootPhotos from the "Creed III" director's streamy collab arrived earlier this week, and fans can't get enough.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearMichael B. Jordan's Calvin Klein Photos Have Twitter ThirstingWell, that's one way to combat the "corny" allegations...By Hayley Hynes
- GossipLore'l Didn't Call Michael B. Jordan "Corny," New Podcast Audio RevealsNew audio shows that it was actually Lore'l's cohost Dominique who made the comments about the actor and director.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesWill Smith's "I Am Legend" Sequel: Details ReleasedMichael B. Jordan and Will Smith will star in a sequel to the iconic 2007 film. By Emily Burr
- TVMichael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Split In "SNL" MonologueThe "Creed" actor and director was approached by various SNL cast members asking for a date during his monologue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan & Amber Jepson Not Dating, Sources Say They've Never MetAs Lori Harvey confirmed her relationship with Damson Idris, the rumour mill began turning regarding the "Black Panther" actor's love life.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Rumored To Be Dating Again After Split From Lori HarveyThe star's newest fling is rumored to be model Amber Jepson after his ex went public with Damson Idris.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJason Lee Asked Lori Harvey About Michael B. Jordan Cheating RumorsThe "Hollywood Unlocked" founder says he heard the gossip from the streets and when he saw Lori, he couldn't help but ask.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death PrankAngela Bassett's son shared an apology on Sunday for lying about Michael B. Jordan dying in a prank video.By Cole Blake