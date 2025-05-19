Kerry Morgan Alleges Diddy Was Jealous Of Cassie Flirting With Michael B Jordan

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" - Global Premiere Red Carpet
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the Global Premiere Red Carpet in support of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Leicester Square on May 15, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
This is not the first time that Michael B Jordan's name has been brought up in this Diddy trial and we are only six days in.

Michael B Jordan has been somewhat of a trending topic of discussion during the Diddy trial. The acclaimed actor's name was first brought up during the jury selection process, which occurred about a week and a half ago. Prosecutors wanted to know if anyone had strong opinions or inside information on the Sinners star.

However, if you really want to go back, Cassie alluded to Jordan in her 2023 lawsuit against Diddy. In her filing, she claimed that she had "a flirtatious relationship with an actor" sometime around an alleged brief breakup from the mogul in 2015.

Overall, it doesn't sound like Michael B Jordan will come into Manhattan federal court to testify. He's never been accused of any crime, just merely namedropped. But Cassie did accuse Diddy of calling and threatening Jordan after hearing about their alleged New Year's Eve celebration.

However, Cassie took things a step further during her extended testimony last week. On the fourth day of trial, she alleged that Diddy suspected they were having an affair.

But even though the singer is done on the stand, her ex best friend, Kerry Morgan, also has some similar answers regarding Michael B Jordan.

Diddy Trial Day Six

During her testimony earlier today, Morgan, a California model who has close with Cassie for 17 years, alleges Diddy was "jealous" of this Michael B Jordan fling. Thanks to some word-for-word reporting by Matthew Russell Lee (Inner City Press on X), we were able to discover this.

In the tweets about this subject collected by Akademiks TV, Morgan told the defense, "Cassie was speaking with Michael B Jordan and Sean got jealous. She was trying to leave him."

Morgan also alleged that Cassie was jealous of Kim Porter. That would be one Diddy's partners, as well as a mother to three of his kids. She sadly passed in November 2018. That checks out as Cassie said felt some type of way about her during her testimony.

