Kerry Morgan
Music
Kerry Morgan Recalls Allegedly Hiding From Diddy With Cassie After Violent Assault In Trial Testimony
Diddy's criminal trial has been continuing with witness testimony on Monday with both Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan taking the stand.
Cole Blake
17 mins ago
