Kerry Morgan Recalls Allegedly Hiding From Diddy With Cassie After Violent Assault In Trial Testimony

BY Cole Blake 623 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Diddy's criminal trial has been continuing with witness testimony on Monday with both Dawn Richard and Kerry Morgan taking the stand.

Cassie's former friend, Kerry Morgan, took the witness stand in Diddy's criminal trial on Monday in New York City. In doing so, she recalled allegedly hiding with Cassie during a disturbing domestic dispute back in 2013 while on a trip to Jamaica.

She explained that she allegedly heard Cassie yelling and ran out into the hallway. “I heard Cassie screaming so I ran into the hallway where she was,” Morgan said. She described the screams as “guttural," noting that she allegedly saw Diddy dragging Ventura “by her hair” down the hallway. Morgan says she ran back into the room quickly to grab her purse and by the time she got back, the two were outside.

As she yelled at Diddy, Cassie ran barefoot into wooded area. They both allegedly searched for her separately and when Morgan came across her, the two hid together in a ditch.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Morgan discussed the aftermath of Diddy assaulting Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, her own alleged altercation with the Bad Boy mogul in 2018, and more.

Read More: Dawn Richard Claims She Stayed Quiet About Diddy's Alleged Abuse Of Cassie Out Of Fear

Diddy Trial Day 6

Earlier in the day, former Danity Kane singer, Dawn Richard, testified in the criminal trial. She alleged that Diddy once said "people could go missing" if he doesn't get his way after an alleged assault on Cassie in 2009. She also alleged that she “frequently” saw Diddy being violent towards Cassie.

Before Richard began her testimony, last Friday, Cassie spent several days on the witness stand recounting her relationship with Diddy. She reflected on the 2016 assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, Diddy's alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, and much more.

Afterward, her lawyer, Doug Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf outside of the courtroom. She wrote that she's moving on and is focusing on giving birth to her and her husband Alex Fine's third child.

Read More: Diddy Wants Out Of Dawn Richard's Lawsuit In New Motion

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
BET Awards '10 - Show Music Dawn Richard Alleges Diddy Warned Her "People Go Missing" If They Disobey Him 704
Kerry Morgan Cassie Didnt Support Her Diddy Assault Hip Hop News Music Kerry Morgan Claims Cassie Didn't Support Her After Alleged Diddy Assault 1026
Cassie Friend Kerry Morgan Diddy Trial Testimony Hip Hop News Music Cassie's Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan Begins Her Diddy Trial Testimony 645
Cassie Kerry Morgan Testify Diddy Trial Hip Hop News Music Cassie’s Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan To Testify In Diddy Trial 1.8K