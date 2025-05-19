Cassie's former friend, Kerry Morgan, took the witness stand in Diddy's criminal trial on Monday in New York City. In doing so, she recalled allegedly hiding with Cassie during a disturbing domestic dispute back in 2013 while on a trip to Jamaica.

She explained that she allegedly heard Cassie yelling and ran out into the hallway. “I heard Cassie screaming so I ran into the hallway where she was,” Morgan said. She described the screams as “guttural," noting that she allegedly saw Diddy dragging Ventura “by her hair” down the hallway. Morgan says she ran back into the room quickly to grab her purse and by the time she got back, the two were outside.

As she yelled at Diddy, Cassie ran barefoot into wooded area. They both allegedly searched for her separately and when Morgan came across her, the two hid together in a ditch.

Elsewhere in her testimony, Morgan discussed the aftermath of Diddy assaulting Cassie at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, her own alleged altercation with the Bad Boy mogul in 2018, and more.

Diddy Trial Day 6

Earlier in the day, former Danity Kane singer, Dawn Richard, testified in the criminal trial. She alleged that Diddy once said "people could go missing" if he doesn't get his way after an alleged assault on Cassie in 2009. She also alleged that she “frequently” saw Diddy being violent towards Cassie.

Before Richard began her testimony, last Friday, Cassie spent several days on the witness stand recounting her relationship with Diddy. She reflected on the 2016 assault at a hotel in Los Angeles, Diddy's alleged reaction to her relationship with Kid Cudi, and much more.