LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Cassie and Alex Fine attends the "MobLand" Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Cassie testified for several days in Diddy's criminal trial, last week, recounting their relationship with one another.

Following her testimony in Diddy's criminal trial, last week, Cassie is reportedly shifting her focus back to her family. She's currently preparing to give birth to her and her husband Alex Fine's third child. Cassie's lawyer, Doug Wigdor, told TMZ that she views her time on the witness stand as "the last chapter of her ordeal.” He added: "She’s focused on her husband and kids this weekend and getting ready to give birth in a few weeks."

During her testimony, Cassie recounted years of alleged abuse from Diddy, recalling various "freak-offs" with disturbing allegations. She provided insight in the 2016 video CNN published, last year, of Diddy assaulting her at a hotel in L.A. Additionally, she spoke about the Bad Boy mogul's alleged reaction to her dating Kid Cudi, the settlement in her lawsuit against Diddy from 2023, and more. The testimony and subsequent cross-examination lasted several days.

Afterward, Doug Wigdor read a statement outside of the courtroom on her behalf. "I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget," she wrote, as caught by TMZ.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Wigdor also read a statement on behalf of Alex Fine. It read: "The world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony."

The message continued: "I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room, you did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls, you did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

Diddy's trial will be continuing on Monday morning. In addition to Cassie, several other witnesses have testified in the case, including former Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard.

