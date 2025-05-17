Cassie Ventura, ex-girlfriend and former artist of Sean "Diddy" Combs, testified this week to enduring abuse, freak offs, and more during the couple's 10 years relationship.

Cassie admitted her relationship with Diddy led to rehabilitation. While most would think her attending rehab was for sex addiction. The singer admitted the rehabilitation was for other reasons.

In Friday's testimony, Cassie admitted she sought professional help to confront lingering trauma and mental health struggles stemming from her relationship. In cross-examination by Diddy’s legal team, the singer revealed she spent 45 days in early 2023 at Willow House, a residential treatment center in Arizona, where she underwent intensive therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to TMZ, Ventura described her experience at the facility as a turning point in her healing. She said therapists guided her through memory-recall exercises designed to confront suppressed trauma.

Cassie Testimony

One such method was eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or EMDR, a widely used treatment for PTSD. She also underwent weekly neurofeedback sessions, during which her brain activity was monitored and adjusted using specialized technology to help regulate emotional responses.

Ventura's 2023 lawsuit against Diddy included information that the singer was receiving rehabilitation assistance with drugs and mental health. It was revealed that the singer received 20 million of the asked 30 million for sexual assault. Both Diddy and Cassie Ventura issued separate statements after the settlement was reached.

In addition to the therapeutic treatments, Ventura disclosed that she had been prescribed buprenorphine in 2022 to manage opioid dependency. She confirmed she remains on the medication, which is commonly used to reduce cravings and prevent relapse. Her acknowledgment added another layer to earlier testimony about substance use during her relationship with Combs.

The court’s attention on Ventura’s treatment history follows a series of explosive allegations she’s made in her lawsuit and testimony, including claims of physical abuse, coercion, and manipulation. Her time at Willow House, she said, was part of an effort to reclaim her mental health and find stability after years of psychological turmoil.

Throughout her testimony, Cassie has framed her recovery as ongoing—a process rooted in accountability, professional guidance, and medical support. Diddy’s legal team has sought to question the scope and purpose of her treatment.