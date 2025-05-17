Fans Debunk Fake Tweet Alleging That Nicki Minaj Told Cassie To Stay With Diddy Despite Abuse

Journalist Matthew Russell Lee has been covering the Diddy trial extensively, and clarified Cassie didn't mention Nicki Minaj in this way.

The Diddy trial has been covered to death already on the Internet, which is dangerous for a few reasons. Most importantly, it runs the risk of more fake news flying around. According to Complex, this recently happened to Cassie Ventura and Nicki Minaj.

On Twitter, a post started circulating which included a fake tweet from the Inner City Press, a non-profit ran by journalist Matthew Russell Lee. He has been covering the federal criminal trial constantly from within the courtroom. The fake tweet claims that Ventura told Minaj about Sean Combs' alleged abuse. it also alleges the femcee told the singer to "stop complaining, it's part of the game. You are rich and famous. Girls will die to be in my shoes."

Lee quickly took to Twitter on Friday morning (May 16) to call this fake tweet out and clarify that this exchange did not come up at all during Cassie's witness testimony in the Diddy trial. As such, the allegations against Nicki Minaj and Ventura here are completely false.

Later, the journalist shared the actual questions that defense lawyer Anna Estevao asked the singer. "Beyond Kid Cudi, what other musicians were you put in the studio with? Were you put in the studio with Nicki Minaj?" she asked. "Yes," the Connecticut native responded. Lee also noted that this is "the first and so far only reference" to the Trinidadian superstar in the trial.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Elsewhere, the fifth day of this trial (Friday, May 16) saw Dawn Richard take the stand as Diddy's next alleged victim providing testimony. She alleged that she often saw him abuse Cassie and threatened her and another Danity Kane member to keep quiet. This follows Richard's own lawsuit against the Bad Boy mogul from last year, alleging sexual abuse.

As for what's next in the case, another Danity Kane member, Aubrey O'Day, is also reportedly providing witness testimony. We will see if Nicki Minaj or other celebrities come up during this exchange.

Nevertheless, this situation about a Matthew Russell Lee impersonator and liar shows the caution we must heed with the media. Hopefully these situations do not become prevalent in the coming weeks.

