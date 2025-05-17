The Diddy trial just heard from both Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard for their witness testimony, but there's more to go through. According to Complex, on Friday (May 16), a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security took the stand. Yasin Binda is part of the federal law enforcement team that arrested Sean Combs at a New York City hotel last September.

Per reports from journalist Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press, Binda alleged Combs had drugs, baby oil, and lube in his hotel room when police arrested him. Specifically, these items reportedly include bags of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil in a closet, along with other lube bottles on a nightstand and in the bathroom.

Police also allegedly found a bottle of Klonopin with the name "Frank Black" in a luxury bag. In addition, they reportedly found ketamine and MDMA in the nightstand.

Jurors saw pictures of the hotel room and these items, and they actually reportedly passed the bag of pink drugs around for inspection. This follows previous reports of Combs using drugs and lubricant amid this whole scandal.

Diddy Trial Day 5

However, these constant updates in the courtroom also sadly open the door for some fake news in the Diddy trial. Matthew Russell Lee had to debunk a fake post claiming that Cassie Ventura told Nicki Minaj about the Bad Boy mogul's alleged abuse. The post also claimed Minaj told Ventura to "stop complaining." This was not at all how the femcee's name came up in the trial, and Lee proved this to be false.

As for Dawn Richard's witness testimony in the Diddy trial, she claimed that she saw him allegedly abuse Cassie on multiple occasions. She recalled one particularly violent alleged incident from 2009 which Combs allegedly threatened her to keep quiet about.