Diddy Allegedly Had Drugs, Lube & Baby Oil In His Hotel Room When Police Arrested Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 653 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Drugs Lube Baby Oil Hotel Room Arrested Hip Hop News
Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images (©) Copyright 2005 by Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DHS Special Agent Yasin Binda took the stand in the Diddy trial and recalled the mogul's September arrest in New York City.

The Diddy trial just heard from both Cassie Ventura and Dawn Richard for their witness testimony, but there's more to go through. According to Complex, on Friday (May 16), a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security took the stand. Yasin Binda is part of the federal law enforcement team that arrested Sean Combs at a New York City hotel last September.

Per reports from journalist Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press, Binda alleged Combs had drugs, baby oil, and lube in his hotel room when police arrested him. Specifically, these items reportedly include bags of Astroglide lubricant and baby oil in a closet, along with other lube bottles on a nightstand and in the bathroom.

Police also allegedly found a bottle of Klonopin with the name "Frank Black" in a luxury bag. In addition, they reportedly found ketamine and MDMA in the nightstand.

Jurors saw pictures of the hotel room and these items, and they actually reportedly passed the bag of pink drugs around for inspection. This follows previous reports of Combs using drugs and lubricant amid this whole scandal.

Read More: Cassie Issues Powerful Statement After Emotional Testimony In Diddy Trial

Diddy Trial Day 5

However, these constant updates in the courtroom also sadly open the door for some fake news in the Diddy trial. Matthew Russell Lee had to debunk a fake post claiming that Cassie Ventura told Nicki Minaj about the Bad Boy mogul's alleged abuse. The post also claimed Minaj told Ventura to "stop complaining." This was not at all how the femcee's name came up in the trial, and Lee proved this to be false.

As for Dawn Richard's witness testimony in the Diddy trial, she claimed that she saw him allegedly abuse Cassie on multiple occasions. She recalled one particularly violent alleged incident from 2009 which Combs allegedly threatened her to keep quiet about.

There are many questions and vague considerations left to parse through in this case. We don't know exactly who will take the stand next and what other alleged evidence both sides plan to use. But for now, it seems like we're still on background. We will see if special agent Yasin Binda returns.

Read More: Who Is Alex Fine? Cassie Ventura's Supportive Husband

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Cassie Stay Diddy Abuse Hip Hop News Music Fans Debunk Fake Tweet Alleging That Nicki Minaj Told Cassie To Stay With Diddy Despite Abuse 558
Cassie 10 Million Settlement Hotel Diddy Assaulted Her Hip Hop News Music Cassie Reveals $10 Million Settlement With Hotel Where Diddy Assaulted Her 1138
Diddy Lawyers Audio Cassie Threat Man Sex Video Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Lawyers Play Audio Of Cassie Threatening Man For Allegedly Seeing Her Sex Video 1442
Cassie's 21st Birthday At Jet Nghtclub At The Mirage Music Diddy Allegedly Lunged At Cassie With A Wine Opener After Learning About Kid Cudi Relationship 3.0K