Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The latest witness in the Diddy trial, David James, alleged that Cassie felt like the Bad Boy executive "controlled her life."

The Diddy trial had one more witness testimony to hear from before it wrapped up on Monday (May 19). This followed statements from Cassie Ventura, Dawn Richard, a Homeland Security special agent, and Ventura's former best friend Kerry Morgan over the past two weeks.

Per Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press, the court called upon David James, Sean Combs' personal assistant from 2007 to 2009. Lee live-tweeted courtroom updates from the subpoenaed witness, which were caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram.

James described some of his duties as a Bad Boy assistant, such as making logistics spreadsheets and assisting with his travel and other outings. Also, he said that Puff had five "girlfriends" at the time: Kim Porter, Cassie, and women named Sarah, Tara, and Yana.

The former personal assistant alleged that he met Ventura on Star Island with Kerry Morgan. Cassie allegedly said this Diddy lifestyle was "crazy." When asked why she didn't leave, she allegedly said Combs controls her life, her music, and her financial situation, since he was paying for her apartment.

Then, David James recalled an alleged set of statements from the music and business executive. "Kim is my queen, out in L.A. with my family," Combs allegedly remarked. "I have Cassie right where I want her, she's young and moldable."

Diddy Trial Day 6

Beyond witness testimonies from all these individuals, though, other Diddy trial updates relate to evidence in the case. The court recently submitted two sets of photos as trial evidence. These are Ventura's alleged injuries due to Puffy's alleged physical abuse and photos of Combs' hotel room during his September 2024 arrest.

A special agent for the Department of Homeland Security, Yasin Binda, testified concerning the latter set of pictures. Federal authorities allegedly found drugs, baby oil, and lubricant in the hotel room.

Most of the testimonies so far have mostly revolved around Diddy's alleged abuse of Cassie, although this could change very quickly. There are more witnesses to hear from and more evidence to scrutinize in the future. We will see if the prosecution and defense gets closer to the charges in due time.

